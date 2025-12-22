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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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79th Brigade drones destroy occupiers’ Grad MLRS with full ammunition load in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Strike drone operators of the combat unmanned system of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps hit a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system with a full load of missiles.

According to Censor.NET, the strike was carried out in the settlement of Malynivka, east of Myrnohrad.

The soldiers also reported:

Apparently, the enemy was ready to fire on the positions of our defenders, but thanks to timely reconnaissance and the skill of strike drone pilots of the Perun corps, the threat was neutralized.

The soldiers posted a video of their combat operations against the occupiers' equipment on their official Telegram channel.

Watch more: 225th Assault Regiment pilots hit occupiers’ boat during river crossing. VIDEO

It was also reported that defence forces destroyed Russian equipment near Pokrovsk: air defence systems, tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed.

Watch more: FPV drone "stuck" to occupier and blew him up: combat work of 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12137) elimination (7571) Donetsk region (5947) Grad (108) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (118) air assault troops (254) MLRS (196) drones (4891) Pokrovskyy district (1355) Malynivka (15)
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