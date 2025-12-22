79th Brigade drones destroy occupiers’ Grad MLRS with full ammunition load in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Strike drone operators of the combat unmanned system of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps hit a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system with a full load of missiles.
According to Censor.NET, the strike was carried out in the settlement of Malynivka, east of Myrnohrad.
The soldiers also reported:
Apparently, the enemy was ready to fire on the positions of our defenders, but thanks to timely reconnaissance and the skill of strike drone pilots of the Perun corps, the threat was neutralized.
The soldiers posted a video of their combat operations against the occupiers' equipment on their official Telegram channel.
It was also reported that defence forces destroyed Russian equipment near Pokrovsk: air defence systems, tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed.
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