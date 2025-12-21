FPV drone "stuck" to occupier and blew him up: combat work of 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

Pilots from the 7th Airborne Assault Corps showed footage of the elimination of an occupier with an FPV drone in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier was sleeping near his shelter when Ukrainian pilots landed a strike drone right next to him.

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The video shows a Russian soldier trying to knock the UAV away with his hand, but the drone clings to him and immediately explodes.

Watch more: 25th Airborne Brigade withstood attack of Russians: swarm of 20 drones in 2 minutes in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

It was also reported that fighters from the Rubaka battalion destroyed 40 occupiers who climbed out of a gas pipe in the Kharkiv region.

See also: The 25th Airborne Brigade withstood an attack by Russian forces: a swarm of 20 drones in 2 minutes in Pokrovsk. VIDEO