25th Airborne Brigade withstood attack of Russians: swarm of 20 drones in 2 minutes in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Russian troops continue their intense assault on Ukrainian defences in Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy is using massive FPV drone attacks on a single target, trying to "burn out" all living things.

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Details

During one such attack, fighters from the 25th separate airborne brigade of the 7th corps of the Airborne Forces, moving in the private sector of Pokrovsk, came under attack from a swarm of FPV drones.

Within two minutes, the enemy launched nearly 20 drones at the paratroopers, at an average interval of one drone every three seconds.

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No casualties

Despite the intense pressure, the personnel of the Sicheslav Brigade suffered no losses and continued to carry out their combat mission.

The published video shows first-person footage demonstrating the conditions in which the defenders of Pokrovsk repel enemy attacks every day.