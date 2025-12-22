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Burevii Brigade’s FPV drones eliminate 6 occupiers and hit 9 pieces of enemy equipment. VIDEO
Fighters of the 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), the Burevii Brigade, struck enemy personnel and equipment during combat sorties with strike UAVs.
As reported by Censor.NET, at least 6 occupiers were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Defense Forces.
The following were also hit:
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2 ground robots;
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1 tank;
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1 electronic warfare (EW) system;
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1 APC;
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1 FPV drone;
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1 UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle;
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1 "Zhdún" drone;
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1 UAV antenna.
The Ukrainian military shared footage of the destruction of enemy equipment and personnel on their Telegram channel.
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