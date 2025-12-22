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News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Burevii Brigade’s FPV drones eliminate 6 occupiers and hit 9 pieces of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Fighters of the 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), the Burevii Brigade, struck enemy personnel and equipment during combat sorties with strike UAVs.

As reported by Censor.NET, at least 6 occupiers were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Defense Forces.

The following were also hit:

  • 2 ground robots;

  • 1 tank;

  • 1 electronic warfare (EW) system;

  • 1 APC;

  • 1 FPV drone;

  • 1 UAZ "Bukhanka" vehicle;

  • 1 "Zhdún" drone;

  • 1 UAV antenna.

The Ukrainian military shared footage of the destruction of enemy equipment and personnel on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Third Assault Brigade’s NC13 operators held the line with ground drone for 45 days — zero losses. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier gets tangled in barbed wire, falls and leaves his weapon in grass. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12137) elimination (7571) National Guard (707) drones (4891)
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