Occupier gets tangled in barbed wire, falls and leaves his weapon in grass. VIDEO
Fighters of the 14th Operational Assignment Brigade named after Ivan Bohun of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Chervona Kalyna," filmed with a drone how a Russian occupier got tangled in barbed wire.
As reported by Censor.NET, in the Donetsk direction, a Russian soldier tried to get through the Defence Forces' obstacles, but got tangled in the wire and fell.
While trying to get out of the trap, the Russian serviceman took off his assault rifle and put it on the grass.
In the final shots, the invader’s weapon can be seen still lying where he left it.
It was also reported that pilots from the 34th Brigade used a drone to tear off both legs of a ruscist in the Kherson region.
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