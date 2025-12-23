Kremlin propagandist Klimov counts Russian "two-hundreds" in war with Ukraine: "Question arises at one and half million". VIDEO
Captain 3rd rank in reserve and well-known Kremlin turbo-patriot Maxim Klimov publicly drew attention to discrepancies regarding the number of Russians who signed a contract with the Russian army and the size of the Russian army group in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, in a video posted on social media, Klimov does his own math and wonders where about 1.5 million Russian army soldiers have gone.
"Captain 3rd rank in reserve and turbo-patriot Maxim Klimov performs mathematical calculations and wonders: where did the one and a half million 'extra Russian people' disappear to," the comment to the publication says.
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