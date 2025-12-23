Captain 3rd rank in reserve and well-known Kremlin turbo-patriot Maxim Klimov publicly drew attention to discrepancies regarding the number of Russians who signed a contract with the Russian army and the size of the Russian army group in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, in a video posted on social media, Klimov does his own math and wonders where about 1.5 million Russian army soldiers have gone.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Captain 3rd rank in reserve and turbo-patriot Maxim Klimov performs mathematical calculations and wonders: where did the one and a half million 'extra Russian people' disappear to," the comment to the publication says.

Watch more: Group of Indians in Moscow dance on Red Square in front of Kremlin. VIDEO

Watch more: Propagandist Kalashnikov on prospects of war with Ukraine: "Not triumphant outcome. Cultural and civilisational defeat". VIDEO