Russian propagandist Maxim Kalashnikov has acknowledged the inevitability of Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine, even if the Kremlin manages to occupy part of Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET, he said that the main reason for this would be the "eternal hatred of Ukrainians" towards Russians, which is impossible to eradicate after all the crimes committed by the Russian army.

Kalashnikov stated outright that even in the event of temporary territorial gains, Russia will not be able to achieve its main goal - "returning Ukraine to its orbit." Instead, the aggression has led to a final rift between the peoples and increased international isolation of Moscow.

Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Mardan: "Czech nation emerged thanks to Russia. Before that, there were no Czechs". VIDEO