Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan has claimed that Russia and Russians played a "nation-forming" role in the history of the Czech Republic.

As reported by Censor.NET, speaking on his propaganda talk show Mardan asserted that the Czech nation emerged thanks to Russia and Russians in the 19th century, and that before then "there were no Czechs at all."

Read more on our Telegram channel

Read more: Russians took almost 600 children from occupied territory of Donetsk region on "cultural tours" in Russian Federation - CCD