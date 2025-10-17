4 099 53
Kremlin propagandist Mardan: "Czech nation emerged thanks to Russia. Before that, there were no Czechs". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan has claimed that Russia and Russians played a "nation-forming" role in the history of the Czech Republic.
As reported by Censor.NET, speaking on his propaganda talk show Mardan asserted that the Czech nation emerged thanks to Russia and Russians in the 19th century, and that before then "there were no Czechs at all."
