Russians took almost 600 children from occupied territory of Donetsk region on "cultural tours" in Russian Federation - CCD
In September, the Russians took almost 600 children from the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region on "cultural tours" to Russia.
This was reported by the CCD, Censor.NET reports.
"Russia continues to take children from the TOT. In September, almost 600 schoolchildren were sent to St. Petersburg as part of the propaganda project "cultural map 4+85"," the report says.
The CCD notes that last year there were 14 such "tours," while this year there are already 142.
"Children are shown Russian cities, war memorials, and the ideas of "reunification" and the heroization of the occupiers are imposed on them. This is part of a large-scale campaign of Russification and mind-washing," the Center added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password