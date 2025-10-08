Czech arms can be exported to Ukraine, but state will not fund it – Babiš

Andrej Babiš, leader of the ANO party and winner of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, has said that if his political force forms the government, he will not fund arms supplies to Ukraine from the state budget.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ČTK agency.

Babiš clarified that Czech arms manufacturers may export weapons to Ukraine, but the state will not finance it. "If we are in government, we will tell Czech arms factories: do you want to export weapons to Ukraine? We have no problem with that," he said.

The politician also noted that the Czech Republic already makes significant contributions to the EU budget, which supports Ukraine. "We will not give a single crown for weapons to Ukraine. We have no money for the Czech Republic. I believe we have already helped Ukraine directly, and now the assistance will come through the EU," Babiš added.

