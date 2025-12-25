Footage has been published online showing the city of Bilytske in the Pokrovsk district, which suffered extensive damage as a result of the actions of Russian occupation forces.

According to Censor.NET, the aerial video was published by aerial reconnaissance officers of the "Freedom Force" battalion of the 4th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard "Rubizh". The footage shows destroyed residential buildings, damaged infrastructure and traces of intense combat operations.

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The city, which was a peaceful settlement before the full-scale invasion, now looks devastated and ravaged. Most of the buildings are uninhabitable, and the streets are littered with debris and craters from the strikes.

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The published footage clearly demonstrates the real consequences of the so-called Russian "liberation," which leaves behind ruins, destroyed communities, and a humanitarian catastrophe.

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"Footage of Bilytske, a city in the Pokrovsk district that did not survive the Russian 'liberation'. Video by aerial reconnaissance officers of the 'Freedom Force' battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard 'Rubizh'," reads the commentary to the video.

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