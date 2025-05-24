Kupiansk has been destroyed by 90%, - CMA

As of today, 90% of the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region has been destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the head of the CMA, Andriy Besedin, said this during a telethon.

According to him, the situation in the community is no longer just difficult, but critical.

"The Russians are attacking Kupiansk and the community with KABs, artillery, MLRS and fiber-optic FPV drones. And the occupants are using all these weapons in the central parts of the settlements, which poses a threat to ordinary residents," said the head of the CMA.

Besedin recalled another terrorist attack yesterday, when the Russians attacked the city with a KAB, followed by a Uragan MLRS, killing two utility workers.

"This is a terrible loss of our people, our colleagues who give their lives to keep Kupiansk alive. Unfortunately, today 90% of the city has been destroyed," he emphasized.

According to Besedin, 2,700 civilians remain in the community today - 1,700 in Kupiansk - and they put their lives in danger every day.

"We understand how difficult it is to leave and leave your home, but no one compensates for life and health. The algorithm has been worked out and everything is provided - places of compact residence, social benefits, a support center in Kharkiv that serves more than 8,000 of our residents, humanitarian, psychological and medical assistance. We will be with you until you can return home," he added.