Occupiers shell Kupiansk with artillery: three women injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20, Russian occupation forces carried out an artillery strike on the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, three women suffered acute stress reactions.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the shelling occurred at approximately 12:00.

"Three women — aged 73, 69, and 55 — suffered acute stress reactions. Residential buildings in the city were damaged or destroyed," the Prosecutor’s Office stated.

