ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10491 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kupiansk
354 0

Occupiers shell Kupiansk with artillery: three women injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20, Russian occupation forces carried out an artillery strike on the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, three women suffered acute stress reactions.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

shelling of the Kharkiv region

According to the investigation, the shelling occurred at approximately 12:00.

shelling of the Kharkiv region

"Three women aged 73, 69 and 55 suffered an acute stress reaction. Residential buildings in the city were destroyed and damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

shelling of the Kharkiv region

"Three women — aged 73, 69, and 55 — suffered acute stress reactions. Residential buildings in the city were damaged or destroyed," the Prosecutor’s Office stated.

Read more: Russians attack Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district with UAV

Author: 

shoot out (14484) Kharkivska region (918) Kup’yanskyy district (261) Kup’yansk (462)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 