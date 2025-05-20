1 048 3
Russians attack Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district with UAV
An explosion was reported in Kharkiv following a strike by a Russian-operated UAV.
The incident was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.
"There is information about a strike by an unidentified UAV in a wooded area of Shevchenkivskyi district. The aftermath is being assessed," the statement reads.
