Russians attack Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district with UAV

An explosion was reported in Kharkiv following a strike by a Russian-operated UAV.

The incident was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"There is information about a strike by an unidentified UAV in a wooded area of Shevchenkivskyi district. The aftermath is being assessed," the statement reads.

