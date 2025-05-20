Russian troops strike at humanitarian aid distribution centre in Sumy region: there are wounded

On 20 May 2025, at about 11:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked a place where residents of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, were receiving humanitarian aid with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, a 57-year-old man was injured and hospitalised. Another 51-year-old man was provided with medical assistance without hospitalisation.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

See more: Russian forces attacked Sumy region with drones and KABs: civilian facility was on fire in Bilopillia community. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Okhtyrka District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Oblast.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy region, damaging hydraulic structures.