Russian forces attacked Sumy region with drones and KABs: civilian facility was on fire in Bilopillia community. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 20 May 2025, Russian troops massively attacked the territory of Sumy region with attack drones and KABs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"While people were sleeping, the enemy was firing drones and aerial bombs at the border: at night, Russians attacked Bilopilska and Yunakivska communities

As a result of hostile drones, a large-scale fire broke out at a civilian facility in the Bilopilska community," the statement said.

Also, late in the evening, the enemy dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Yunakivska community, destroying two residential buildings.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy massively attacked the industrial zone of Kramatorsk with drones, there was destruction. It was also noted that at night, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, a farm, an enterprise, and a power line were damaged.

According to the Air Force, a total of 93 "Shaheds" out of 108 were destroyed, with consequences in 4 regions.