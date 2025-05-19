Over 30,000 consumers left without gas and power due to Russian strikes on Sumy region – RMA

More than 30,000 consumers in the Sumy region have been left without electricity and gas following Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, during a broadcast on "Suspilne.Studio," Censor.NET informs.

According to him, nearly 21,000 consumers are currently without power, while around 10,500 have no gas supply. Repair crews are working to restore services in the region.

Hryhorov also noted that Russian forces carried out 135 attacks on the region over the past day alone, with over 100 strikes targeting the Krasnopillia community.

"Most of the affected consumers are not physically present in the settlements due to forced evacuation and the uninhabitability of the area," the regional head added.

See more: Throughout day, enemy fired artillery, UAVs and KABs at Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS