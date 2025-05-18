ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7401 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
754 0

Throughout day, enemy fired artillery, UAVs and KABs at Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 18 May, three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region suffered from hostile attacks: Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district

"In the Nikopol district, the enemy terrorised the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities. Heavy artillery was fired upon the settlements. The aggressor also used FPV drones," he noted.

Consequences of shelling in the Nikopol region

A dozen private houses, several outbuildings and greenhouses were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

Russian troops sent a UAV to the Hrushevska community of Kryvyi Rih. A garage on the territory of a private household caught fire.

Synelnykivskyi district

In the evening, the enemy struck Malomykhailivka community of Synelnykove district with KAB.

The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs, artillery and KABs
Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region

Author: 

shoot out (14468) Dnipropetrovska region (1668) war in Ukraine (3542)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 