For Ukrainians, the destroyed city of Pokrovsk, where fierce fighting with Russian occupiers continues this Christmas, is associated with one of their country's oldest cultural traditions: the carol "Carol of the Bells."

As reported by Censor.NET, Politico writes about this.

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What is known?

"Western audiences may know this melody from the Hollywood film Home Alone and the television series Ted Lasso, but this winter it has more poignant and political overtones for Ukrainians, as Pokrovsk is closely associated with the composer of the carol, Mykola Leontovych," the journalists write.

Creation of "Shchedryk"

Although Leontovych did not write this carol in Pokrovsk, as many believe, the city played a decisive role in the development of both his music and his patriotic Ukrainian politics, for which he was persecuted by Soviet agents and ultimately killed in 1921.

Read more: Defense Forces control northern Pokrovsk, enemy has concentrated about 10 units near Myrnohrad, Operational Task Force "East" says

Journalists noted that Leontovich lived in Pokrovsk in the first decade of the 20th century, taught at a music school, and conducted a railway workers' choir. In this city, he was inspired by unique Ukrainian folk traditions, after which he created his song "Shchedryk," which is considered to have originated in Pokrovsk.

"Leontovich arrived in Pokrovsk with only a backpack on his shoulders, but it was there that he developed as a composer and attracted the attention of the gendarmes while defending the rights of workers. He even sang "La Marseillaise" with the local choir he conducted," says Larisa Semenko, author of the book "Our Silent Genius, Leontovich."

According to her, this is not just a Christmas song, but a Ukrainian cultural message to the world, a greeting card of deeply rooted spirituality and resilience of the nation in the face of danger. The same danger that our nation is fighting today.

Watch more: Special operation of Main Intelligence Directorate in November: exclusive footage of battles in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

As soon as "Shchedryk" was first performed in Kyiv in 1916, it was recognized as a potential hit by the leaders of the Ukrainian People's Republic. The new government decided to send the national choir on a tour of Europe with the composer's songs in 1919 to promote recognition of the UPR.

Despite the fact that the world did not recognize the new state, "Shchedryk" managed to win a place in world culture.

"Even before it was translated, it was a success. In Paris, Prague, and throughout Europe, princes and kings were amazed to learn that such a rich and ancient culture existed on their continent," added Semenko.

See: Russian troops have increased pressure on Myrnohrad due to failures near Pokrovsk, - DSHV. VIDEO

Adaptation

In 1936, American composer of Ukrainian descent Peter Wilhousky wrote the lyrics in English, adapting "Shchedryk" to the version known in the West as "Carol of the Bells."

Leontovych did not live to see worldwide success; the Soviet secret service killed him in January 1921 at his parents' house in the Vinnytsia region. Ukrainians only learned the truth about his death after the Soviet archives were opened in the 1990s.

"Just as they do now in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian authorities saw Ukrainian culture as a threat. This was the beginning of a great terror against Ukrainian freedom fighters, politicians, and educators. Leontovych was one of many who were killed," says Semenko.

Watch more: Russian troops have increased pressure on Myrnohrad due to failures near Pokrovsk, - Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

History repeats itself

Almost 105 years after Leontovych's death, Russia is once again attempting to destroy Ukrainian statehood.

Although fighting for Pokrovsk has been going on for more than 18 months, Moscow claims to have occupied it," the publication writes.