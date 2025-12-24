The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) has released footage of a special operation carried out in the Pokrovsk direction.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

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The operation was conducted in November 2025 by fighters of the Black Winter Group unit, part of Timur’s Special Unit, to reinforce defenses on one sector of the frontline.

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The course of the special operation

As part of the combat mission, the Main Intelligence Directorate's aviation was involved, ensuring the rapid transfer of the landing group to the designated position.

This allowed the situation to be quickly stabilised and the defensive lines to be strengthened.

Coordinated work

Air reconnaissance units and FPV drone operators played an important role in the mission. They identified enemy positions and carried out precision strikes against Russian forces.

HUR said Black Winter Group fighters acted in a coordinated and professional manner, demonstrating a high level of training while carrying out their assigned tasks.

Earlier, it was reported that the 3rd Army Corps and the Main Intelligence Directorate had levelled the front line in the Lyman direction.

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