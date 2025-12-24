Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 5 wounded due to enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of 24 December, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, one person was killed and one wounded, and a car was damaged; in Rubtsy, a house was damaged. In Mykolaivka, two high-rise buildings and two cars were damaged. In Sloviansk, the infrastructure was damaged. In Andriivka, a house was damaged. In Druzhkivka, six private houses were damaged; in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, one person was wounded. In Kostiantynivka, three people were wounded, and a car was damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Riznykivka, the Siversk district.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times in 24 hours. 139 people, including 27 children, were evacuated from the front line.







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