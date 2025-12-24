Two people were killed and five more were injured as result of shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and various types of UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

Over the past day, Bilozerska, Sukhanove, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Dudchany, Novoraysk, Novovorontsovka, Urozhayne, Ponyativka, Kizomys, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Prydniprovske, Molodizhne, Nadiivka, Veletenske, Sadove, Komyshany, Burhunka, Vesele, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Lvove, Naddniprianske, Novoberyslav, Novotiahynka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, Tokarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson.

Consequences of the shelling

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-storey building and two private houses. The occupiers also destroyed the trolleybus network and a private car.

Two people were killed, and five more were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

The Russian military attacked Tomina Balka with an FPV drone. A 44-year-old man was fatally wounded in the strike. His 51-year-old fellow villager suffered multiple injuries.

It became known that a 56-year-old man was killed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson when the Russian military dropped explosives from a UAV.

All relevant services worked at the sites of the Russian attacks to eliminate and document the consequences of the shelling.







See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,200,370 people (+1,090 per day), 11,449 tanks, 35,376 artillery systems, 23,796 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS