Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,200,370 people (+1,090 per day), 11,449 tanks, 35,376 artillery systems, 23,796 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,200,370 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 24, 2025, are approximately:

personnel - approximately 1,200,370 (+1,090)

tanks - 11,449 (+3) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,796 (+4) units.

artillery systems - 35,376 (+45) units.

MLRS - 1,579 (+3) cases.

air defense systems - 1,263 (+0) units.

aircraft – 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units

operational-tactical level UAVs - 94,197 (+1,031) units.

winged missiles - 4,107 (+34) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 71,125 (+159) units.

special equipment - 4,029 (+0) units.

Watch more: "FATUM" and Third Army Corps destroyed Chinese MLRS along with the occupiers’ personnel. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Elimination of Russian military personnel

According to estimates by Ukrainian military and international analysts, the Russian army suffered its heaviest losses in 2024, with the number of casualties (killed and wounded) exceeding 430,000, which is more than in 2022 and 2023 combined.

Highest monthly losses in 2024:

December 2024 – approximately 48,670 killed and wounded, the highest figure since the start of the large-scale invasion.

November 2024 – approximately 45,720 casualties (killed and wounded), including more than 2,000 on certain days.

September 2024 is also considered one of the most difficult months, with an average of more than 1,200 casualties per day.

These peaks are associated with active combat operations on the eastern front, frequent assault attacks, and intense counterattacks by Ukrainian troops.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier downs Russian kamikaze drone with single shot. VIDEO