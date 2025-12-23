Ukrainian soldier downs Russian kamikaze drone with single shot. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing combat action by one of Ukraine’s defenders against a Russian UAV in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, as the Russian kamikaze drone flew over the positions, the soldier shot down the enemy target in the sky with one accurate shot.

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As a result, the occupiers' UAV exploded in the air and will no longer pose a threat to either the military or civilians.

Watch more: Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hit a Russian BTR-82A with troops near Dobropillia. VIDEO

It was also reported that NC13 fighters from the 3rd Assault Brigade held a position for 45 days using a ground drone — without any losses.

Watch more: 79th Brigade drones destroy occupiers’ Grad MLRS with full ammunition load in Donetsk region. VIDEO