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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
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Ukrainian soldier downs Russian kamikaze drone with single shot. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing combat action by one of Ukraine’s defenders against a Russian UAV in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, as the Russian kamikaze drone flew over the positions, the soldier shot down the enemy target in the sky with one accurate shot.

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As a result, the occupiers' UAV exploded in the air and will no longer pose a threat to either the military or civilians.

Watch more: Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hit a Russian BTR-82A with troops near Dobropillia. VIDEO

Watch more: 79th Brigade drones destroy occupiers’ Grad MLRS with full ammunition load in Donetsk region. VIDEO

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elimination (7583) Donetsk region (5957) drones (4902)
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