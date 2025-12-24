Pilots of the Third Army Corps accurately struck the enemy's Chinese multiple launch rocket system in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, enemy BMP, motorised equipment and manpower were also hit.

Read more on our Telegram channel

In the published footage, soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade's "FATUM" unit eliminate eight occupiers and destroy one enemy infantry fighting vehicle.

Watch more: 79th Brigade drones destroy occupiers’ Grad MLRS with full ammunition load in Donetsk region. VIDEO

It was also reported that Ukrainian drones destroyed the occupiers' crossings during attempts to force the Oskil River.

Watch more: Madyar’s Birds and Svoboda Battalion destroy two Grad MLRS in Donbas. VIDEO