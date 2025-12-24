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"FATUM" and Third Army Corps destroyed Chinese MLRS along with the occupiers’ personnel. VIDEO
Pilots of the Third Army Corps accurately struck the enemy's Chinese multiple launch rocket system in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, enemy BMP, motorised equipment and manpower were also hit.
In the published footage, soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade's "FATUM" unit eliminate eight occupiers and destroy one enemy infantry fighting vehicle.
- It was also reported that Ukrainian drones destroyed the occupiers' crossings during attempts to force the Oskil River.
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