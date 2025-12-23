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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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Madyar’s Birds and Svoboda Battalion destroy two Grad MLRS in Donbas. VIDEO

On 23 December, fighters from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" together with the "Svoboda" Battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine struck Russian equipment in Donbas using UAV drop munitions.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones hit two Grad multiple launch rocket systems at once, scoring direct hits.

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The footage shows a powerful explosion and enemy MLRS flying in different directions as a result of the strikes.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator eliminates three occupiers in single strike. VIDEO

Watch more: Fighters of 225th Assault Regiment eliminated three occupiers, and one surrendered. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12156) elimination (7583) Donbas (4690) 4th operational brigade of NGU (6) MLRS (196) 414 Magyar’s Birds (155)
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