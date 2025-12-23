Madyar’s Birds and Svoboda Battalion destroy two Grad MLRS in Donbas. VIDEO
On 23 December, fighters from the 414th Brigade "Madyar's Birds" together with the "Svoboda" Battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine struck Russian equipment in Donbas using UAV drop munitions.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones hit two Grad multiple launch rocket systems at once, scoring direct hits.
The footage shows a powerful explosion and enemy MLRS flying in different directions as a result of the strikes.
- Earlier, it was reported that a T-72 tank from the 24th Brigade blasted a high-rise building with occupiers in Chasiv Yar.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password