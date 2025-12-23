Kamikaze drone operator eliminates three occupiers in single strike. VIDEO
A video of the successful operation of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone operator has been published online, showing one precise strike killing three Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the movement of an enemy assault group consisting of four Russians. As the Russian troops were crossing open terrain, they were hit by a targeted aerial strike. As a result of the attack, three invaders were killed on the spot, while another was likely wounded.
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