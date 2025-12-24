Russian troops have increased pressure on Myrnohrad due to failures near Pokrovsk, - Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces intensified their offensive operations in the Myrnohrad direction after failing to establish control over Pokrovsk.

This was reported by Censor.NETwith reference to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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According to the military, the enemy has concentrated about ten units in the Myrnohrad area. In response, the Ukrainian side has strengthened the city's defences, in particular by increasing the number of forces and resources in key areas.

Logistical corridors to the western part of Myrnohrad have also been fortified, allowing for the continuous supply of units holding the defence.

Units of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade and the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade are working to detect and destroy Russian assault groups. They are focusing their attention on areas where the enemy could potentially enter the city.

Since the beginning of December, Ukrainian troops in the Myrnohrad area have destroyed or disabled: