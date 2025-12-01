Over 73,000 infrastructure facilities destroyed in Donetsk region since start of invasion – prosecutor’s office

In the Donetsk region, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have destroyed or damaged more than 73,000 infrastructure sites.

This was reported by Pavlo Uhrovetskyi, head of the Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

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Strikes on civilian infrastructure

"Russian forces have not stopped shelling civilian facilities in towns and villages across the Donetsk region for a single day. Since 2022, the occupiers have completely destroyed or damaged more than 73,000 infrastructure facilities, including over 57,000 homes of local residents," the prosecutor said.

He added that 910 educational institutions have also been destroyed by enemy munitions, and most of them will never see children return to study there. In addition, 457 cases of attacks on medical facilities have been documented.

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Documenting the crimes

"We document every such incident and assess the damage for further use both in national and international judicial and political processes aimed at securing compensation from Russia," Uhrovetskyi stressed.

He added that during investigations, relevant documents provided by victims and their representatives are attached, information from local authorities is collected, and expert examinations are carried out.

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