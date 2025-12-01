Enemy struck residential area in Kramatorsk: 4 people wounded. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 1 December 2025, Russian troops shelled residential buildings in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported on Facebook by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Houses damaged

According to him, at 12:55 p.m., Russian troops struck one of the city's neighbourhoods and the private sector of the community.

See more: Russian drone hits passenger bus in Kramatorsk, injuring two people. PHOTOS







There are wounded

"According to preliminary information, four people were wounded as a result of the shelling of residential buildings - two men born in 1951 and 1954, and two women born in 1947 and 1952," the city's mayor said.

No further information about the enemy shelling is available at this time.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Lyman, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under enemy attack. Two people killed, others wounded. PHOTOS