Day in Donetsk region: Lyman, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka under enemy attack. Two people killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 29 November, Russian troops shelled two areas of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Kramatorsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were killed in Lyman.

Three houses, an administrative building, a car, and agricultural equipment were damaged in the Mykolaiv community.

In Sloviansk, one person was wounded, eight private houses, an administrative building, a café, and four cars were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, one person was injured, a high-rise building and 30 shopping pavilions were damaged.

In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, four houses and a car were damaged; in Vesela Hora, a warehouse was damaged.

In Druzhkivka, two private houses and a power line were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, three people were wounded, and a car was damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russian troops carried out 1,393 enemy strikes, four wounded. PHOTOS

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

























