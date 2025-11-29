Day in Donetsk region: Russian troops carried out 1,393 enemy strikes, four wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian strikes on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts, residential buildings, administrative buildings, and cars were damaged. Three people were injured in Oleksandrivka, one in Bilbasivka. In Sloviansk, many objects were damaged after five air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

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Kramatorsk district

In Kramatorsk, two private houses were damaged by a Geran-2 UAV strike.

A house was destroyed in Rubtsy, Lyman district.

Russia dropped five KAB-250 bombs on Sloviansk, destroying one apartment building, 13 private houses, an administrative building, an educational institution, a dormitory, and seven civilian vehicles.

The enemy struck Bilbasivka with two Geran-2 UAVs, injuring one person and damaging 21 private houses.

The Russians attacked Oleksandrivka with six Geran-2 UAVs, injuring three civilians and damaging eight private houses, an administrative building, two boiler rooms, a non-residential building, and seven vehicles.

Read also on Censor.NET: A day in Donetsk region: two people wounded, 18 houses damaged. PHOTO report

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

Consequences of enemy shelling



















See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people wounded, 18 houses damaged. PHOTOS