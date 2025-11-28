Day in Donetsk region: 2 people wounded, 18 houses damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 28 November, according to Censor.NET.

Kramatorsk district

A house was destroyed in Rubtsy, Lyman community. In Sloviansk, one person was wounded, six private houses, an administrative building, and four cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, eight private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. One person was wounded in Kostiantynivka.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 12 times during the day. 192 people, including 18 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: occupiers strike 20 settlements, damaging houses. PHOTO













See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,170,790 people (+1,100 per day), 11,380 tanks, 34,730 artillery systems, 23,643 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS