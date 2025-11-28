Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,170,790 people (+1,100 per day), 11,380 tanks, 34,730 artillery systems, 23,643 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,170,790 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 27, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,170,790 (+1,100) individuals

tanks – 11,380 (+7) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,643 (+15) units.

artillery systems – 34,730 (+21) units.

MLRS – 1,550 (+0) from.

air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units.

aircraft – 430 (+0) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 85,237 (+63) units.

cruise missiles – 3,995 (+0) units.

Ships/boats – 28 (+0) units.

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 68,399 (+48) units.

special equipment – 4,008 (+0) units.

Watch more: Russians’ BM-21 "Grad" was blown to smithereens after "Madyar’ Birds'" brigade dropped explosives on it with drone.. VIDEO

Destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has carried out a series of successful campaigns that have almost completely neutralized Russia's Black Sea Fleet. To achieve this, missiles, naval drones, aircraft, special operations, and precision strikes on bases were used.

During the attack on the port of Berdiansk in March 2022, the BDK Saratov was destroyed, and the BDK Caesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were damaged.

In April 2022, two Neptune missiles struck the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser Moskva. It became the largest Russian ship lost since World War II.

In the same year, Ukraine began using unmanned boats and anti-tank missile systems against Russian small ships and landing forces.

In 2023, attacks by naval drones on Sevastopol damaged the frigate Admiral Makarov and the ship Admiral Grigorovich.

In September 2023, a strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol destroyed the command center and eliminated high-ranking officers. Also, on September 13, the Storm Shadow missile struck the submarine Rostov-on-Don and the large landing ship Minsk.

In addition, in the fall of 2023, Ukraine struck the corvette Pavel Derzhavin and the support vessel Bugel-5. The corvette suffered critical damage, and the support vessel was significantly damaged and was removed from combat service.

One of the most notable operations was the destruction of the large landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia. It was effectively destroyed in December 2023 after being hit by a Storm Shadow missile, and the loss was officially acknowledged in early 2024. This was one of the most serious blows to Russia's landing capabilities.

In February 2024, Ukraine dealt another painful blow: the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov sank near Alupka after an attack by naval drones. This was another successful operation by unmanned naval technology, proving the high effectiveness of Ukrainian surface drones.

In March 2024, Magura V5 marine drones destroyed the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov. The ship was one of the newest in the Black Sea Fleet, but it was unable to withstand a massive attack by drones.

Overall, a series of precision strikes and the use of naval drones allowed Ukraine to seize the initiative in the northwestern Black Sea and forced Russia to withdraw a significant part of its fleet to Novorossiysk.

Watch more: Russian artilleryman complains about Ukrainian UAV: "F#cking scum. Commander was hit. 20 minutes ago. Kamikaze drone struck". VIDEO