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Russian artilleryman complains about Ukrainian UAV: "F#cking scum. Commander was hit. 20 minutes ago. Kamikaze drone struck". VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the position of Russian artillerymen and eliminated the commander of the gun.
According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online in which a surviving occupier from the artillery crew describes the details of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack, swears obscenely and films the body of the eliminated commander.
Warning! Profanity!
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