Russian artilleryman complains about Ukrainian UAV: "F#cking scum. Commander was hit. 20 minutes ago. Kamikaze drone struck". VIDEO

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the position of Russian artillerymen and eliminated the commander of the gun.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online in which a surviving occupier from the artillery crew describes the details of the Ukrainian soldier's successful attack, swears obscenely and films the body of the eliminated commander.

Watch more: Five Russian guns destroyed in Pokrovsk direction: 5th Assault Brigade is at work. VIDEO

Warning! Profanity!

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