5 903 1
Occupiers and enemy equipment explode on remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers used remote mining to eliminate two occupiers and an enemy armoured repair and evacuation vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the mining of logistics routes and the elimination of occupiers has been published on social media.
"Meditative session of remote mining and destruction of Russians in the Pokrovsk direction. Joint work of 412 OBRS "Nemesis" and 7 Corps of the Airborne Forces," the video commentary says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password