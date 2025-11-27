Occupiers and enemy equipment explode on remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used remote mining to eliminate two occupiers and an enemy armoured repair and evacuation vehicle.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the mining of logistics routes and the elimination of occupiers has been published on social media.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,169,690 people (+1,140 per day), 11,373 tanks, 34,709 artillery systems, 23,628 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"Meditative session of remote mining and destruction of Russians in the Pokrovsk direction. Joint work of 412 OBRS "Nemesis" and 7 Corps of the Airborne Forces," the video commentary says.

Watch more: Occupiers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on centre of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

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