Fighting continues in Pokrovsk. Defense Forces are not surrounded, logistics are complicated but are being provided, - Eastern Group of Forces

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, search and strike operations are continuing to locate and kill Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Eastern Group of Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Fighting in Pokrovsk

"Fighting is ongoing in the city, and the occupiers are sending small groups to the central part of Pokrovsk, whose task is to create images for propaganda media," the report says.

It is noted that the enemy, taking advantage of weather conditions, is attempting to infiltrate the southern part of the city. Our defenders are stopping attempts by small enemy groups to advance northward.

Units of the Airborne Assault Forces, Ground Forces, Marine Corps, assault units, separate units of the Security Service of Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine, Special Operations Forces, National Guard, and Main Intelligence Directorate are involved in the defense of the city.

"The invaders planned to capture Pokrovsk by September. It is now the end of November, but fighting continues in the city. As a result of fierce battles, the enemy is suffering huge losses and is already forced to use its reserves," said the East Operational Command.

The enemy is trying to enter Myrnohrad

The enemy is also increasing pressure on Myrnohrad, attempting to cut off logistics between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad and enter the city. In response, the Defense Forces are building up their capabilities and deploying the necessary means to thwart the Russians' offensive plans. The occupiers' equipment and personnel are being destroyed.

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Logistics protection

Ukrainian defenders are also actively working to disrupt the Russian army's logistics, which has significantly reduced the number of assaults involving armored vehicles by the Russian Federation.

Engineering troops organized protective corridors made of nets in areas where it was possible. Routes for moving equipment are brought as close as possible to the line of contact and covered by air defense forces. These same corridors are used for evacuation.

Where land logistics are impossible for security reasons, heavy drones, UAVs, or foot patrols are used. UAVs are also actively used to deliver supplies to positions and evacuate the wounded.

There is no environment

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and are confidently holding their positions. Our troops are not surrounded, logistics are complicated, but they are being provided with the necessary supplies. We urge you to trust official sources and use only verified information," the East Operational Command emphasizes.

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?