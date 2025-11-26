Ukrainian pilots destroyed Russian "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower system in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy the TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower system.

According to Censor.NET, the successful operation in the Lyman direction was carried out by pilots of the Third Army Corps together with unmanned systems operators from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

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"Solntsepyok" is a 220-mm multiple launch rocket system that uses thermobaric ammunition. It is capable of destroying fortifications and creating a zone of complete destruction, which Russian troops use to break through defences and support offensive operations.

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A Ukrainian FPV drone, costing only a few hundred dollars, hit a Russian installation, causing a large-scale detonation of ammunition. As a result, the enemy suffered millions of dollars in losses.

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