Ukrainian FPV drone of 31st SMB hits Russian Uragan MLRS. VIDEO

Ukrainian military struck a Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with an FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) targeted enemy equipment and disabled it.

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The published footage shows munitions detonating at the moment the drone hits, sending them flying in different directions and damaging the system.

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