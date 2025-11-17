Ukrainian FPV drone of 31st SMB hits Russian Uragan MLRS. VIDEO
Ukrainian military struck a Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with an FPV drone.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) targeted enemy equipment and disabled it.
The published footage shows munitions detonating at the moment the drone hits, sending them flying in different directions and damaging the system.
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