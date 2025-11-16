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71st Brigade destroyed seven enemy shelters and UAV operators of Russian Rubicon unit. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 71st Jäger Brigade of the Airborne Forces used strike drones to target enemy shelters, Russian infantry, and enemy antennas.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters inflicted numerous hits on the equipment of the elite Russian Rubicon unit, destroying eight antennas and Russian UAV operators.
The following also suffered strikes:
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7 shelters
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1 vehicle
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1 armoured vehicle
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1 quad bike
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1 motorcycle
Footage of the destruction of the occupiers and their equipment was posted on social media by the fighters.
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