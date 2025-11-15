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Drones of Phoenix unit destroyed sabotage and reconnaissance group and occupiers’ shelters in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Phoenix border guard unit used strike drones to attack occupiers' SRG in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters also burned enemy shelters and destroyed FPV ambushes of Russian troops.
Hit:
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9 occupiers,
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3 shelters,
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1 drone.
The border guards posted footage of their work on social media.
Earlier it was reported that fighters from the Phoenix unit destroyed a tank, a Shchora electronic warfare system, and more than 30 occupiers near Kostiantynivka.
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