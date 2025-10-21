Border guards from "Phoenix" unit destroy tank, "Shtora" EW system, and over 30 occupiers near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed the occupiers' equipment in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, 30 occupiers were killed and 6 pieces of equipment were struck by attack drones:

T-62 tank

3 vehicles

ATV

Electronic warfare vehicle "Shtora"

Border guards posted a video of the combat operation on their telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the border guards of the Phoenix unit repelled the Russian assault in Donetsk region.

