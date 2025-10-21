ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6753 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
941 1

Border guards from "Phoenix" unit destroy tank, "Shtora" EW system, and over 30 occupiers near Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed the occupiers' equipment in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, 30 occupiers were killed and 6 pieces of equipment were struck by attack drones:

  • T-62 tank
  • 3 vehicles
  • ATV
  • Electronic warfare vehicle "Shtora"

Border guards posted a video of the combat operation on their telegram channel.

Earlier it was reported that the border guards of the Phoenix unit repelled the Russian assault in Donetsk region.

Watch more: Occupiers blew themselves up with grenades after attack by drones from 3rd Spartan Brigade. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (10322) State Border Patrol (1325) border guard (202) elimination (6054) Donetsk region (4701) drones (3187) Pokrovskyy district (840) Kostyantynivka (33)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 