Soldiers of 5 SAB destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" and two cannons with drones. VIDEO

A unit of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade published footage of successful combat operations: attack drones destroyed a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher and two enemy artillery guns.

According to Censor.NET, only two drones were needed to destroy the MLRS - the operation was quick and targeted. As a result of the strike, the enemy system was disabled and no longer poses a threat to Ukrainian positions.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher cabin, crew eliminated. VIDEO