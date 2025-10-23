Soldiers of 5 SAB destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" and two cannons with drones. VIDEO
A unit of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade published footage of successful combat operations: attack drones destroyed a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher and two enemy artillery guns.
According to Censor.NET, only two drones were needed to destroy the MLRS - the operation was quick and targeted. As a result of the strike, the enemy system was disabled and no longer poses a threat to Ukrainian positions.
