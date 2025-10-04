Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher cabin, crew eliminated. VIDEO
The operator of the Nemesis drone of the Special Forces regiment pursued an enemy Grad multiple rocket launcher system for 33 minutes in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
According to Censor.NET, the drone destroyed the MLRS along with the enemy's personnel with a precise strike on the cockpit with the crew.
"MLRS operation is limited to 5-7 minutes, but this time aerial reconnaissance detected the equipment in time, and the bomber was faster than the enemy," the soldiers said.
