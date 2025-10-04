ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7983 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 660 4

Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher cabin, crew eliminated. VIDEO

The operator of the Nemesis drone of the Special Forces regiment pursued an enemy Grad multiple rocket launcher system for 33 minutes in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

According to Censor.NET, the drone destroyed the MLRS along with the enemy's personnel with a precise strike on the cockpit with the crew.
"MLRS operation is limited to 5-7 minutes, but this time aerial reconnaissance detected the equipment in time, and the bomber was faster than the enemy," the soldiers said.

See also on Censor.NET: The occupier films the explosion of a Russian Grad MLRS: "F#ck! The BMK was f#cked! Get down! Shrapnel is flying f#cking everywhere!". VIDEO

More news in the Telegram channel of Censor.NET

Author: 

Russian Army (10165) drone (2101) elimination (5923) Zaporizka region (1523) MRL (138) Zaporizkyy district (167)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 