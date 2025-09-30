Occupier films explosion of Russian "Grad" MLRS: "F#ck! BMK got f#cked! Get down! Shrapnel is flying everywhere, f#ck!". VIDEO
A video of the explosion of the Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, whose position was set up in a forest, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the destruction of the rocket launcher was filmed by one of the occupiers who was nearby.
"The Russian occupiers have minus one 'Grad' MLRS. Footage of the objective control of the destruction of equipment and an epic explosion from the enemy," the author of the publication writes in the comment.
Warning: Strong language!
