Drones of 429th "Achilles" Regiment destroyed two "Solntsepyok" flamethrower systems. VIDEO
The crews of the 429th separate regiment of "Achilles" unmanned systems in the Kupiansk direction hit two heavy flamethrower systems of the occupiers - TOS-1A "Solntsepyok".
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the regiment's commander Yurii Fedorenko.
"With this flamethrower system, the occupiers are firing at both the positions of the Defence Forces and Ukrainian settlements in order to destroy and break through them," the description to the video reads.
