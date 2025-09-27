Signum battalion UAV operators struck occupiers’ cannon at night and finished off target in morning. VIDEO

In the Lyman sector, the pilots of the Signum battalion conducted a complex operation to destroy an enemy cannon that lasted for many hours.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance first spotted the movement of the cannon on an Ural truck and decided to escort it to the point.

When the occupiers began to set up their position, a neighbouring unit worked on the equipment, and the battalion's drone struck directly at the gun.

Later, the pilots found not only the target, but also the crew - the enemy position was destroyed by an accurate strike.

A second flight in the morning completed the operation: the gun was finally neutralised by a special charge.

The Signum battalion shared footage of their work.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,107,400 people (+970 per day), 426 aircraft, 11,204 tanks, 33,186 artillery systems, 23,288 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel!