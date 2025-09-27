Signum battalion UAV operators struck occupiers’ cannon at night and finished off target in morning. VIDEO
In the Lyman sector, the pilots of the Signum battalion conducted a complex operation to destroy an enemy cannon that lasted for many hours.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance first spotted the movement of the cannon on an Ural truck and decided to escort it to the point.
When the occupiers began to set up their position, a neighbouring unit worked on the equipment, and the battalion's drone struck directly at the gun.
Later, the pilots found not only the target, but also the crew - the enemy position was destroyed by an accurate strike.
A second flight in the morning completed the operation: the gun was finally neutralised by a special charge.
The Signum battalion shared footage of their work.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password