In Kherson region, "Lasar’s Group’ drones destroyed Russian BM-30 "Smerch" multiple launch rocket system at distance of 50 km. VIDEO

The "Lasar's Group" drone strike and aerial reconnaissance unit in the operational area of the "South" military grouping (force) successfully destroyed a Russian BM-30 "Smerch" multiple launch rocket system

According to Censor.NET, the strike was carried out at a distance of almost fifty kilometres from the front line. The precise work of the drone operators made it possible to eliminate a valuable piece of enemy equipment that was used to shell Ukrainian positions and frontline settlements.

