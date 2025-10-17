Occupier reports on successful combat operations of Ukrainian soldiers and losses of his unit: "We are f#cked! Everyone is blown to sh#t!". VIDEO

A video recording of the occupier filming the liquidated group of Russian army motorised assault troopers in Sumy region has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the bodies of at least four invaders can be seen on the recording. The surviving Russian complains about the active combat work of Ukrainian soldiers and the lack of opportunity to move forward.

Warning: Strong language!

