Occupier approached Ukrainian dugout closely and received burst of automatic fire to head. VIDEO
A video recording was published online showing the moment of the occupier's elimination with small arms.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian came close to the entrance to the dugout, where at least one Ukrainian soldier was staying. In a moment, the invader was killed by a burst of automatic fire. As he falls, the invader's cap, hit by bullets, flies off his head.
